Works finishes sixth at state meet

Warrior senior Requan Works placed sixth at the state wrestling championships Saturday.

Works competed at 160 pounds. He went several rounds, falling to Caleb Casas of Somerset Academy to earn sixth place.

The West Nassau High School wrestling team had three wrestlers qualify for the state finals and Coach Adam Bulger, who is assisted by Brandon Bostick, is proud of their efforts.

I was told by a well-respected coach/fan/writer after Requan won into the medal rounds, ‘Look at little ol’ Callahan showing up and representing on this stage and beating state-ranked opponents.’ That sums up our year. No one knows us before you wrestle us, but they will always remember when they tried to brawl with a Warrior,” Bolger said.

Bradley Hulett wrestled at 138 pounds while Jackson Rowell competed at 220 pounds. They both wrestled in two rounds at state.

Three wrestlers qualifying for state in one year set a West Nassau record.

“Rowell and Hulett both had tough draws and ended up both getting who would be state runners-up in both their weight classes in their very first match each. Requan also has a tough state-ranked opponent,” Bolger said. “All three lost in the very first round. Wrestling is a double elimination sport, so every match after that, the loser is out of the tournament. Requan was able to beat three state-ranked wrestlers in a row, two of which were from his own region. They took first and second in the region and Requan took third. With the cards stacked against him and what would look like on paper to be the end of his senior year, I saw a machine turn on.

“The term convicted comes to mind. When a person hits a switch in their brain and accepts that only they can control the outcome of their future, you will see a complete change in their ability. Requan demolished anything that was standing in his way for three rounds straight. Not only pinning his regional champ, but getting revenge on the wrestler that kept him out of the regional championship. Requan was able to place sixth in the State of Florida at 160 pounds and that is a feat that takes years of training. Wrestling through injury, only having half a season from prior year surgery, dealing with the passing of a dear friend and overcoming life and all its struggles. No one will ever be able to take this away from you and I am proud of you.”

The wrestling team had four first-year freshman wrestlers, three seniors and one junior.

“I am proud of all my wrestlers this year,” Bolger said. “We will have a returning state qualifier next year and four other brawlers that will have the experience to take it to the next level.”