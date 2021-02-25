Warriors end Bishop Kenny’s crusade

Body

The Warriors crusaded past Bishop Kenny Feb. 18 to advance in the regional playoffs. They hosted Paxon Tuesday night, after the Record went to press.

West Nassau won the district championship Feb. 12, defeating Paxon 64-49 to claim the district championship for the first time since the 2012-13 season. The Warriors also defeated all county teams twice this year.

West Nassau came out strong Thursday, leading the Crusaders 13-0 before Bishop Kenny added three 3-point shots in the first quarter. The scoring gap closed to 23-19 in the second quarter before senior Simeon Womack took possession of the ball, dribbling in place for 3.5 minutes.

Womack made a break for the basket with a little over 6 seconds left in the half, connecting with the basket at the buzzer.

“They decided to stay back and we didn’t have to score; we were up,” Warrior Coach Ran Coleman said. “When they decided to stay back in zone, we decided to take a break.”

He said a couple of players had requested a rest, and since the Crusaders didn’t pressure Womack, he steadily dribbled.

“We weren’t trying to stall the ball or anything,” Coleman said, adding he was content to end the half up by 4 points prior to Womack’s layup. “And for him to score at the buzzer was even better.”

West Nassau stayed ahead the final two quarters as well, 11-9 and 21-16, to end the game with a 57-44 victory.

“I think we played good from the defense and we really locked in,” senior Dallan “Deebo” Coleman said. “I think we’ve got to work on our free throws for sure. We missed way too many free throws. And we had turnovers down the stretch as well.”

Coleman led the Warriors with 26 points, including nine free throws. Sophomore Jye Thompson led in rebounding with 11 while sophomore Keenan Johnson deflected six of the Crusaders’ scoring attempts.

“We played well,” Johnson said. “Last time we played (them) we only won by 4 points.”

West Nassau defeated the Crusaders 62-58 in regular season competition Jan. 26.

The Warriors are on a 12-game winning streak.

“It feels really good,” Coach Coleman said. “The guys have been really focused. I’m so proud of them, all the sacrifices they had to make right now, I’m really proud of those guys. And I tell them all the time, I take all the credit for a loss, but every win we get, it goes to them. So this win, and every other win, goes to them.”

The athletes have spent long hours in the gym, perfecting their game, and limited hours outside the team cohort.

They’ve sacrificed “A social life. We’re right in the midst of a pandemic, so they had to stay away from friends, you know, we have our imaginary bubble right now, so we had to do everything to protect ourselves to make sure that our program don’t have to go on pause, because we don’t have any games if we have to go on pause – that’s it,” Coleman said. “So the guys are making the biggest social sacrifice that they’ve had to make in a long time. They’ve probably never had to make this sacrifice before, so them doing it means a lot to me, and it shows how much they are committed to winning.”

The team took a well-deserved rest Friday before returning to the gym Saturday.

“We were a little slow. We had some guys that were a little lethargic,” Coleman said after the regional quarterfinal win. “We missed a lot of free throws. Bishop Kenny’s a well-coached team. They play hard.”

On the same night, Paxon battled Bolles into overtime to win 71-65 and advance to face West Nassau again.

“Having to play a team that you just played, again so soon, it’s tough,” Coleman said in advance of Tuesday night’s game. “We played them for the district champion. Now we’ve got to play them for the regional semifinal, so there’s still a lot on the line.”

The stands were as full of fans as social distancing guidelines allowed Thursday, with the student section creating a strong, vocal presence. The students donned costumes, including a bishop’s attire, Alvin and the Chipmunks and other characters to distract Bishop Kenny.

“I love the student section,” Womack said. “They were in here with the masks and I love all the fans. They’ve gotten pretty big, but over the past few games, like especially once we won districts and once we started picking it up at the end of the season, they started coming out, so we started expecting it. But this time it was way bigger than it ever has been.”

Dallan Coleman noted the players could hear them on court and it kept the tempo up.

“Our student section came out and our whole city came out. I really appreciate that.”