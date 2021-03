Body

West Nassau High School’s weightlifting team reigns as county champion after the Feb. 27 home meet. Warriors taking first place include Caleb Keeton, Jesse Rochay, Carson Murray and Wyatt Butler. Those earning second place were Ramsey Krolack, Riley Horton, Benny Valasquez, Conner Nobles and Malik Green. Sam Coxwell and Russell Weeks had third-place finishes. The Warriors will host the district meet April 2 at 2 p.m. Regionals are April 7-10 and the state meet is April 22-24.