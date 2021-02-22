Trio to join collegiate football programs

Body

Three West Nassau football players committed to hitting the gridiron on the collegiate level. They signed their letters of intent Feb. 10.

Chaz Davis will attend Gannon University while Trey McCullough will be at Alcorn State University and Francisco Jimenez plans to study at Warner University.

Coach Rickey Armstrong said all three student-athletes were assets to the Warrior football program and gained strength through their efforts.

“Trey’s grown a little bit since he’s got here. I think he was 6-foot-1 when he got here. Chaz has got a little bigger and Franco’s gotten a little bit smaller since he got here,” Armstrong said. “He’s worked his butt off this year. They’ve all done a great job for us. We’re going to miss them.”

Brian Butler assists the Warriors with recruiting efforts, making sure colleges are aware of the potential West Nassau’s athletes offer. He commended the trio on making it to the next level.

“They were relentless in their pursuit to do what they want to do, and that’s to go to college. They not only did this athletically, they did it academically as well,” Butler said. “These are smart young men making choices not for four years, but for 40 years, and we’re proud of every one of them.”

Chaz Davis plans to hit the gridiron at Gannon University, which is a private school in Erie, Pa.

“I love the game of football and it gives me the opportunity to work in that field and stay around the game,” the slot receiver and returner said.

He plans to major in athletic training.

The football standout chose Gannon University because it was the “best opportunity” for him. Davis has also participated in weightlifting, basketball and track during his years at West Nassau High School.

He most enjoys football because “it takes my mind of everything and I can be myself.”

Davis’ position on the field affords him the opportunity to excel.

“Usually linebackers or safeties are lined up against me, so it gives me an advantage,” he said.

His fondest memory of high school football is “going undefeated on JV two years in a row.” The JV Warrior football program has been undefeated the past five seasons.

His mother, Sarah Monds, inspires Davis.

“God is my role model along with my mother,” he told the Record. His family includes siblings Prentiss, 17, Danyelle, 12, Brisyn, 7, and Jaidyn, 3.

Francisco Jimenez committed to Warner University.

The West Nassau High School senior feels the private Lake Wales university will be a good fit.

“It’s close to home, has a great atmosphere and gives me a chance to find myself,” Jimenez said.

He plans to major in criminal justice in preparation for a career in law enforcement or the military so that he can “make a positive impact in this world that needs it.”

Jimenez served as offensive guard and center for the Warriors. He likes to get “down and dirty” and says his position “shows your real toughness.” He likes the “competitiveness and the grind” of football.

Locker room camaraderie and summer workouts with his teammates will always be remembered by Jimenez. He also participated in weightlifting during high school.

His role models are Lebron James and his mom, Melissa, who “never used excuses and just put the work in.”

Jimenez’s family includes Jason Corbitt, who will soon marry his mom, and siblings Elizabeth Gilbert, 13, Blake Gilbert, 10, and Isabella Gilbert, 8.

Trey McCullough will continue to hit opponents hard in Alcorn, Miss.

The offensive lineman enjoys “taking all your anger out on other people” on the gridiron. McCullough loves playing football so much that he finds his passion for it indescribable. From winning to being part of a team, he connects with the sport.

His fondest memory from West Nassau football was “winning the playoff game versus Marianna” in 2017. It was the second time in school history that the Warriors hosted a home playoff game, with the first ending in a loss in 1978. West Nassau won 35-7, giving the Warriors their first-ever playoff win on Warrior Field.

McCullough chose to attend Alcorn State University because of a full scholarship. The school plays within Division I.

“Since it’s a D-1, they can’t do visits until April,” he said, adding that the coach instead came to Callahan. “Coach (Cedric) Thornton is chill,” he noted of the Braves’ assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

Alcorn announced McCullough’s commitment on the team’s website, noting McCullough is “a versatile offensive lineman that can play all five spots up front.”

While at Alcorn, the 6-foot-5 athlete aims to study criminal justice to eventually become a police officer. His cousin and uncle serve in law enforcement.

McCullough is the son of Chanda and the late Richard McCullough, who departed May 22, 2018.

“My dad is my role model, because he did everything he could to make sure I have the best life,” McCullough said.

His siblings include older sisters Destiny, Ariel and Desirea and little brother Nicholas, 11.

McCullough now plays baseball at West Nassau, serving as a pitcher, and is a member of the Best Buddies Club.

