Mark Perry, Darian Blue, Dallan Coleman and Jody Wright, not pictured, made history as 1,000-point players at West Nassau High School. They are pictured with boys basketball Coach Ran Coleman Jan. 12. Coleman, a current senior, scored his 2,000th point as a varsity Warrior Dec. 22. He hit 1,000 points in 2019. Perry earned 1,000 points in 1979 while Wright accomplished the goal in 1989 and Blue netted his points by 1998.