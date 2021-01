Body

The Warrior cheerleaders are state champions once again in the Class 1A Medium Division Non-Tumbling. West Nassau High School’s team excelled with a score of 96.3, the highest score at state this year of any team in Class 1A or Class 2A. Second place is Foundation Academy with 82.6 while Springstead High School came in third with 78.4. Also competing were Stanton College Prep and Pompano Beach High School. This is West Nassau’s 10th state championship.