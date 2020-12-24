Ramblers win first championship

Body

For the first time in school history, the Callahan Middle School Ramblers are county champions. The boys soccer team captured the win 2-0 over Fernandina Beach Dec. 17 in double overtime, with Cole Hittinger and Jordan Gee scoring during the shootout. The game was scoreless even after two 5-minute overtime periods, leading to each team’s goalie facing five kickers one-on-one. The team includes Gee, Hittinger, Sebastian Gancerez, Andrew Larrick, Carlos Lauzurique, Ronnie Lawson, Jacob Maynard, Ethan Middleton, David Ortega, Ian Traver, Brayden Wessinger, Josh Carpenter, Adam Powell, Donovan Connors, Sean Connors and Corey Smith. Team manager is Braylen Fowler and coaches are Shawn Crews, Doug Connell, Kyle Raulerson and Josh Matos.