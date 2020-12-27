Hilliard’s Lee becomes Missouri Bear

Body

Football standout Tywuan Lee plans to suit up with the Missouri State University Bears next fall. The Hilliard Middle-Senior High School running back and defensive back signed his letter of intent to join the D-1 program as an athlete.

Family, teammates and friends attended the signing Dec. 16.

Flashes Coach John Pate highlighted Lee’s accomplishments as a varsity football player, a position he’s had since he was in eighth grade.

“He is so good and he’s been such a good athlete,” Pate said, adding that Lee has completed 42 touchdowns in his school career and ran more than 2,500 yards.

Lee received a Flashes helmet from Pate after his signing ceremony. The coach praised Lee’s ability to play offensively and defensively for the team.

The teen embraces both roles as he enjoys offensive plays “knowing I can score for my team,” and defense “knowing I can help make a stop.”

HMSHS Principal Tammy Johnson said that Lee is “an amazing role model.”

The teen chose MSU because it “felt best for me and my future,” he said.

He was joined by grandmother Jacquelyn Lee, cousin Matia Clark, 18, sister Tyra Lee, 15, and family friend Abbie Crews at his signing. The college bound senior plans to study sports medicine because he “just always wanted to” work in that field. His family also includes brother Javon Lee, 12.

Lee was named the 2019-20 Class A District 5 Player of the Year in 2019. He is also a nominee for 2020.

After the signing, Lee answered a few questions from the Record about his love for football and his favorite memories of HMSHS.

His fondest memory is “winning our first playoff game in many years.”

The Flashes advanced to the second round of playoffs in 2019 and repeated the feat this fall. They went into this year’s playoffs as an undefeated team. The Flashes finished the season 8-1, falling to Madison.

Lee also plays basketball and runs track. He spoke of the influence that basketball head coach Myron Saunders has had on his life.

“One of my role models is Coach Myron,” he said. “He’s been there for me and has helped me grow as an athlete and person throughout my middle school and high school.”

Lee competed in the state final with the Flashes basketball program in March. Hilliard finished the year as Class 1A state runner-up.