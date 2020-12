Body

Hilliard claimed the victory 19-11 over the Lady Pirates in the B Team County Championship Dec. 17. The Lady Flashes celebrate the victory with Coach Brea Saunders and Assistant Coach Kearsten Holley. The team includes Kaylee Hern, Macy Loveland, Payln Holley, Reese Vanzant, Kailyn Balance, Callie Williams, Brooke Sparkman, Sara Buchanan, Kamea Brown and Kierra Taylor.