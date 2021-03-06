Hengerer commits to JAA

Body

Brantley Hengerer will suit up for the Moccasins next fall.

The Hilliard Middle-Senior High School senior linebacker and long snapper is eager to play for Jacksonville Athletic Academy. He signed his letter of intent Feb. 24 with family and several teammates in attendance.

He plans to complete an associate of art degree in sports journalism at Florida State College at Jacksonville so that he can transfer to another university.

“I love sports and I love talking about sports,” Hengerer said following his signing ceremony.

He chose JAA because it will keep him close to home.

“I knew I was getting a good chance to play and grow as a player,” he said.

The teen loves the game of football because it allows him to be “around great people and be able to lead.”

Hengerer wasn’t always a Flash. He transferred to HMSHS for his senior year after playing for the West Nassau High School Warriors.

“This is his first year as a Flash,” said HMSHS Principal Tammy Johnson. “He’s going to graduate as a Flash. And he’s going to be able to enjoy this opportunity, moving from Hilliard into the Jacksonville Athletic Academy.”

She added, “You know, they say a lot of us have a heart of a Flash. All right, it didn’t take you long to develop one. We love you, we adore you and we are so, so blessed and so grateful to be able to celebrate today with you, so congratulations.”

Hengerer’s fondest memory of high school sports is “hanging out with new friends and winning.”

Longtime friend Lane Beasley joined the Flashes’ roster after he also transferred from WNHS to play in Hilliard. Beasley recently signed with JAA too.

“Lane is one of my good friends and he is a great competitor,” Hengerer said. “He is very smart, so he knows how to do well in the classroom. It’ll definitely be a great experience.”

Beasley looks forward to playing on the same team with his friend.

“It’s going to be cool to play together,” he said, adding that it was fun to play for Hilliard for his senior year. “I wish I would have been here the other three years.”

Coach John Pate praised Hengerer’s ability to walk on the team and become an integral member of the program and the school, describing him as “a model citizen for us, on and off the playing field.”

“From the day Brantley walked into Hilliard High School, he was a backer for us,” the coach said. “He never met a guy that he didn’t like on the team. He blended immediately. The same way with that rascal sitting up there,” Pate said, pointing to Beasley. “And now, they get a chance to be teammates again. I think sometimes that you’re better when people come in and give you a fresh perspective and a fresh idea.

But we were so pleased to have him play football for us this year. We had a good year – a real good year until the last one. But that’s all right. I’ve got that playoff date circled on my calendar right now, trying to get ready to see if we can’t make one more – one more step forward as we go.”

Hengerer voiced support for Pate’s coaching style.

“Coach Pate was a great coach,” he said. “He kept the energy up a lot and he never let us get down too much on ourselves. And even when he was out with quarantine, he was a great coach off the sidelines, too.”

Hengerer recalled his season as a Flash.

“It’s been a great experience,” he said. “I’ve loved everything that they’ve just allowed me to just come in and be a part of this team and let me do my own thing, within the boundaries.”

As the teen prepares for the future, he knows he can rely on his role models, parents Holly and James Hengerer.

“They show me how to get past the hard times,” he said.