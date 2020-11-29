Flashes end season with 8-1 record

Body

The Flashes tried, but couldn’t wrangle the Cowboys for a win Nov. 20.

Hilliard fell 48-7 to Madison County with the only glimmer of hope occurring when Cameron Chavarria recovered a fumble to score a touchdown in the third quarter.

Hilliard’s PAT was added following a second kick attempt after the opposing team received a 5-yard penalty.

“I know he’s had a bunch of fumble recoveries this year and he’s always kind of the guy that finds the ball,” Asst. Coach Waylon Cox said of Chavarria following the game. “That was just an awesome play for him and an awesome thing for him to have in his last game.”

Coach John Pate was in quarantine for possible exposure to COVID-19 and unable to participate in the game.

Although neither team scored in the first quarter, the Flashes were thwarted in their ability to gain yards or complete plays as effectively as they had in previous matchups.

The Cowboys scored a touchdown early in the second quarter and continued to add touchdowns, but missed additional scoring opportunities after Hilliard blocked three of the opponents’ attempts at 2-point conversions. Senior standouts Tywuan Lee and Jason Sheffield were stopped early on most plays and couldn’t get near the Cowboys’ end zone.

Sophomore quarterback Lyle Bennett was also a target, receiving frequent hits throughout the night. The Flashes fell 56-0 to the Cowboys in the second round of playoffs in 2019.

“We were just going up against a really good opponent, a school that played 6A Lake City’s Columbia and shut them out, so I mean, they’re just really good at defense and everything they did,” Cox said.

The Flashes showed tenacity Friday night, bouncing back from the hits, but struggled until Chavarria had the advantage late in the third quarter. The Cowboys failed to score in the final quarter to end the game at 48-7.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Flashes still had a memorable season. Cox praised the team as the boys huddled up after the game, congratulating their efforts in summer workouts and hard work achieved during a season schedule that was marked by the challenges of COVID-19.

“Obviously it was great, right? We were 8-0 and we had two games cancelled on us, and I mean, it’s obviously one of the best seasons in Hilliard Middle-Senior High School history, ” Cox said. “And it’s definitely something for them to be proud of – and they kind of cemented their legacy there.”

On Friday, the Cowboys (9-2) will travel to Union County to battle the Fightin’ Tigers (8-3). Union County advanced after defeating Fort White 47-0 Friday night.

The Flashes end the year 8-1.