Flashes clash with Hilliard prevailing

The Flashes focused on the task at hand Friday night to defeat St. Joseph Academy 47-6.

“We jumped on it so fast we were 41-0 at halftime,” Coach John Pate said Monday. “The second half was with a running clock. We played everybody that we took on the trip.”

Hilliard had zero turnovers, leaving the other Flashes just one chance to score in the second half.

Tywuan Lee scored in the game’s opening, running a 68-yard touchdown. He also returned an interception 67 yards for a second touchdown and completed two 2-point conversions. Jason Sheffield caught a pass from Lyle Bennett for a 90-yard touchdown. Bennett was 4-for-6 passing for 143 yards.

DJ Coston completed a 13-yard run and an 18-yard run to widen the gap with two touchdowns. Brother Dylan Coston landed in the end zone after receiving a 26-yard pass, boosting the score. Malik Farahkhan had an interception return for a 48-yard touchdown to bring the team’s total to 47 points.

“We took them out of their game and I’m really pleased with that,” Pate said. “We’ll have tougher opponents, but we’re enjoying the win this week.”

The Flashes know they must ramp up their kicking game to continue to increase wins.

The Flashes look for more wins for the season’s remainder. The team will travel to Branford Oct. 9 and Halifax Academy Oct. 16 before returning home for homecoming against the Fernandina Beach Pirates Oct. 23.