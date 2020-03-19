Five Warriors commit to college football

Body

West Nassau High School celebrated Feb. 26 as five athletes signed letters of intent to play football on the collegiate level. Bryce Morris, Bryson Williams, Elijah Canode, Zorian Stanton and Chaz Hirschman participated in the ceremony.

The Record spoke with each athlete during the event.

Byrce Morris

Morris plans to major in business at Faulkner University in Montgomery, Ala.

He will don an Eagle uniform at the private university. He chose Faulkner because “it would be best for my academics.”

The Bryceville resident is the son of Melinda Morris and Robert Morris. He has one sibling, Brittney Kramer, 25.

Morris served as center and long snapper for the Warriors.

“I like being able to make sure the snaps are good,” he said.

He utilized football and track and field to make friends and will fondly remember all of them. Morris’ role model is “my dad – great dad and person.”

Bryson Williams

Linebacker Williams looks forward to attending the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. Even though it’s a nine-hour drive from Nassau County, he said it feels like home.

He would like to eventually enter a career as a high school athletic director due to his love of sports and desire to help others.

Williams is the son of Jeremy and Christy Williams of Yulee. He has a sister, Madison, 20. During his high school career, he was also active in wrestling, tennis and weightlifting. He will play football in Kentucky.

“I grew up playing it. It has gotten me where I am today,” Williams said, adding that linebacker is a fun position. “I get to knock people around and just go crazy on the field.”

His fondest football memory is “coming in clutch against Bishop Kenny and putting a kid on a stretcher.”

His dad and his grandpa, Albert Williams, are his role models.

“They lead by example and have always been there for me,” Williams said.

Elijah Canode

Callahan’s Canode heads to the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne to play tight end for the Panthers.

He plans to major in accounting and finance so that he can become a financial manager and chose FIT because of its status as a top-ranking college for finance.

Canode is the son of Dennis Canode and Rosa Friedl. His blended family includes Melanie Payne, 27, Lukas Osilka, 16, and Ellie Osilka, 12.

He also participated in weightlifting and track in high school and enjoys “the atmosphere of being with a team.”

At tight end, his favorite memory was catching a 40-yard touchdown pass in a tough game.

“I get to block and get catches,” he said of his position.

His role models are George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and Rob Gronkowski, who formerly played for the New England Patriots.

“They are great tight ends,” Canode said.

Zorian Stanton

Stanton will head to Palmetto Preparatory Academy in Columbia, S.C. He plans to major in sports management while serving as a wide receiver for the Minutemen.

“Sports management is dealing with sports, and that’s something I love,” Stanton said.

He is the son of Bernando Stanton and Regina Stanton. His siblings are Tariq Stanton, 21, and Desha Felton, 19. He lives in Jacksonville.

Stanton chose Palmetto because he felt the school was the best option for his future and allowed him to continue football.

“It’s something I love to do. I really enjoy it,” he said, adding that as a wide receiver, “I get to make plays for my team.”

His fondest memory of high school football was being named All-Star Player of the Week.

His role model is his father.

“My dad, because he shows me how to work hard at whatever I do.”

Chaz Hirschman

Quarterback Hirschman plans to major in sports business at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio. He will play football for the Raiders.

The Jacksonville resident is the son of Chuck Hirschman and LeAnn Hirschman and his family includes Alie, 22, Adri, 21, CJ, 35, and Katie, 30.

Hirschman would like to work as a professional sports broadcaster. He considers New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees a role model because “he’s a great quarterback.”

Hirschman knows that as quarterback, his role is to lead his teammates, which is his favorite part of his position. He enjoys “the team atmosphere” football offers. His favorite memories of high school football are “all the times on the buses with the guys.”