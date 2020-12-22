CMS earns national bid

Body

The Callahan Middle School cheerleaders placed first in Large Middle School Game Day Division at the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s Central Florida Regional, earning themselves the chance to compete for the national championship. The regional competition was held in Tampa Dec. 5. The national competition will be held at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports in March. The official date has not been set due to COVID-19. Kaitlyn Green and Ali Hartman coach the Rambler cheerleaders.