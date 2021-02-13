Beasley joins Jacksonville Moccasins

Body

Lane Beasley plans to play for Jacksonville Athletic Academy’s Moccasins.

He signed his letter of intent Monday morning with his parents next to him during a celebration at Hilliard Middle-Senior High School. The junior college program will be in its inaugural year when Beasley joins the team. JAA offers football, basketball and baseball programs.

Beasley transferred from West Nassau to play for the Flashes in his senior year.

Asst. Principal John Crawford described the linebacker as a “model representative” of the school.

Flashes Coach John Pate admires Beasley’s leadership abilities.

“From the day he walked on campus, I knew he’d be a great player for us,” he said, adding that Beasley is “a leader who motivates and leads kids. You’ve been everything we’ve wanted.”

Beasley thanked his family, friends and teammates for their support.

While participating at JAA, the teen will live in Orange Park and pursue an associate degree at Florida State College at Jacksonville. He is still undecided on which university to attend.

He plans to major in business to, “open my own gym and create my own athletic program,” he told the Record.

He chose JAA because it is close to home and family and he enjoys everything about football.

His favorite part about the position he plays allows him to be a “leader of defense, the captain.”

His fondest high school memory is, “going undefeated in my senior year.”

In addition to football, Beasley has played basketball and participated in track.

His role models are his “coaches, dad and mom,” he said.