Ave Maria adds Murray to ’21 roster

Warrior Carson Murray will head to Ave Maria University to play football for the Gyrenes.

The West Nassau High School senior signed his letter of intent March 17 to attend the private university in south Florida.

His family, numerous teammates, friends and several coaches affiliated with his football career were on hand to celebrate. Murray plans to major in business administration to achieve his goal of establishing a construction company.

“I enjoy putting the time and effort into something and seeing the results,” he said.

The teen is excited about moving to the next level athletically and academically.

Murray chose AMU “because it fits me financially and if feels like home and will set me up for success,” he said, adding that he signed to be a middle linebacker.

His fondest high school sports memory is “working day in and day out with my teammates to make the most of my high school football career.”

Coach Rickey Armstrong praised the player’s tenacity.

“He played for me for four years,” Coach Rickey Armstrong said. “I’m going to miss him in the middle. He did a great job. Two years on JV and two years on varsity. … He did a great job. We’re really going to miss him next year. Somebody’s going to have to step up big to fill his shoes.”

During his final season with the Warriors, Murray led the state in tackles, earning 141. He was named to the all-county football team and was also a county defensive MVP and three-time all state academic team member with a 3.8 GPA.

“I get to hit people really hard,” Murray said of his role as linebacker.

Offensive line recruiting coordinator Brian Butler spoke about the player’s overall talent. The football player received at least 13 offers from numerous programs.

“He’s probably one of the best athletes I’ve ever been able to have the opportunity to watch play ball,” he said. “I’m very proud to say I was there to be with him through it. I know his family is proud. And they’re not just getting a great athlete – they’re getting a great character – young man that leads not only on the field but the classroom and outside that in the community.”

Murray has also found success on the Warrior weightlifting team, scoring among the top of the county’s contenders.

With his family supporting his efforts, Murray considers his dad Scott and mom Shelly his role models.

“They’ve always done everything to make sure me and my sister Camryn are taken care of and to always motivate me,” he said.

As his senior year comes to a close, Murray wanted to reflect on his friendship with late teammate Trent Fort, who died in 2020, saying of his memory, “Long live Trent. Once a Warrior, always a Warrior.”

Armstrong thanked Murray for his hard work as Warrior.

“Ave Maria don’t know what they’re getting right now,” he said. “We appreciate everything he’s done for us and wish him well in his future endeavors.”