App offers quick access to fish rules

Looking to keep up-to-date on Florida’s saltwater fishing regulations? Find them on Fish Rules App.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission partnered with the app to allow easy access to the rules. In addition, a new freshwater version is anticipated to roll out soon.

Florida has an estimated 1.4 million anglers who fish statewide.

Regulations change depending on your location. Enable location services in Fish Rules App and the app will automatically show regulations for that location. The app is also partnering with the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council that manage fisheries off Florida in federal waters.

Unsure of what species you’ve caught? The app also helps with fish identification. Swipe left or right on pictures of fish to see more pictures and clues on how to identify a fish. You can sort fish by name or by picture.

Have amazing fish photos? Share shots by emailing photo@fishrulesapp.com.

Learn more about the app at FishRulesApp.com.