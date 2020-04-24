Plan and purchase before disaster strikes

Body

Marion County resident Steven Claytor of North Florida Survival and Adventure leads excursions into remote places. Tony Nickerson assists with instruction.

“We teach primitive wilderness survival, which is the outdoor survival skills,” Claytor said. “We do preparedness consultations for people that want to learn how to prepare for natural disasters, pandemics, economic disasters and things like that.”

The recent COVID-19 outbreak led many people to purchase toilet paper, hand sanitizers and bleach in abundance. Many area stores are unable to keep up with demand.

“Luckily during this pandemic, we have power and water and gas is in abundance – and its super cheap,” Claytor said. “Trying to stay on the sunny side, the pandemic is horrible, but the situation is still very livable. … If this pandemic continues into hurricane season and you have people that are shut-in and the normal panic about people buying all the water and all the gas and everything that normally happens, that’s going to make for a crappy situation.”

The pandemic could collide with the start of the hurricane season June 1.

“For the folks who were already prepared for hurricane season, they already had three or four weeks worth of supplies ready to go and it’s not so scary or intimidating,” Claytor said. “They don’t have to rush out to the stores to face the chaos and the danger of everybody fighting

over toilet paper and bottled water.”

He suggests keeping a 90-day supply of non-perishables on hand at all times.

“You’re going to want enough calories for each person in your family to have about a minimum of 2,000 calories a day,” Claytor said. “That’s breakfast, supper, lunch – everything you need. You want at least a gallon of water per person, per day, for consuming. That includes cooking and stuff like that as well.”

Shop deals and use coupons to reduce costs. Rice, beans, pasta, dehydrated milk, dehydrated potatoes, peanut butter, canned goods and bread are suggested items to store away.

Maintaining proper hygiene is also recommended. It’s important to have body wipes, bars of soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste and toothbrushes available.

Children also need activities to keep them occupied during hurricanes or other incidents. Board games and toys that don’t require electricity are recommended.

“Otherwise they’re going to start acting out and driving you crazy,” Claytor said. “Kids know that some kind of change is going on, but they don’t know how to process it and they don’t know how to explain how they feel about it, so having an agenda and kind of a curriculum for your children to do is going to be key in getting through something like this.”

When it comes to pets, have plenty of food, water and any medications on hand. If pets are unable to go outside, fill a kiddy pool with sod so that they can eliminate indoors. Claytor also suggests keeping pet identification, medical records and other important documents in waterproof containers.

The same goes for food items, clothing and medical necessities needed to keep senior family members comfortable.

Extra cash and fuel should also be set aside in the event of power outages.

“The less chaos you add to the situation, the better off the whole community is going to be,” he said. “So by being prepared and having stuff stored away, you’re one less person in the store. One less person in line and you’re taking … a little bit of weight off the world if you can just go ahead and take care of yourself and be prepared ahead of time.”

To learn more about North Florida Survival and Adventure, call Claytor at 352-502-5355 or visit https://www.northfloridasurvival.com/.

