Callahan staple closing March 27

Callahan staple Noah’s Arc 2 will close its doors to the public March 27.

The thrift store originally opened as Noah’s Arc in 1996, before it began operating under new ownership in October 2018. The store’s name was then changed to Noah’s Arc 2. The thrift shop is chock full of glassware, dishes, artwork and other collectibles.

Store operator Kathy Budner told the Record Thursday that the building on U.S. 1 was sold.

“We have to be out of here by the end of March,” she said. “It’s sad. We’re going to try to see if we can get another building. But if we can’t, it’s been a good run and we really appreciate the Town of Callahan.”

Jacksonville resident Cornelius Cox regularly stops in to shop. Since 2018, he visits most Saturdays to see “the smiling faces.”

He also likes to find one-of-a-kind items or things he needs to complete a set.

“If you have a set and one gets broke, you can almost always find a replacement for it,” Cox said, adding that the store saves him money.

“That’s the whole reason,” he said. “It’s a place for people who don’t have a lot. They can come here and purchase things that they normally can’t afford.”

On this trip, Cox picked up a wooden bracket that he said would prop up his iPad. He also had his eye on an M&Ms dispenser. He doesn’t want to see the store close.

“These people and the ones previously who had this store are a helping hand for people who don’t have a lot of money and that’s really great,” Cox said.

Budner said the store will feature sales starting at 25% and possibly continuing to 90% off before the store closes permanently.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Callahan town officials did not have any information regarding the new owner.