On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Willie James Nelson, Sr., also known as “Big Will,” peacefully went home to be with the Lord.

Willie was born May 27, 1948 and was a resident of Nassau County for many years. He was laid to rest in the Callahan Community Cemetery June 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his son, Willie “Manky” Nelson, Jr.; parents, Roosevelt Sr. and Martha Nelson; stepfather, Eugene “Darling” Neeley; and siblings, Roosevelt Nelson, Sr., Kelly Nelson and sister Martha Nelson.

Willie leaves to cherish all of his memories his children, Martha Yvonne (Henry) Perkins and Juan Nelson; grandsons, Alreginald Marcellus Nelson, Telvin White, Marcus May, Warren Williams, Jr., Keenan Perkins, Nyle Perkins, Juan Nelson, Jr.; one granddaughter, Jasmyne Yvonne Perkins; and great-grandchildren, Marcus Daniel May, Jr., Kenneth King May and Nyomi Williams.

The immediate has been identified by either a signed birth certificate or by scientific DNA testing. If you’re not listed above, you’re being excluded because there’s not a signed birth certification or scientific DNA evidence to support the kinship. As matriarch of this existing family, we would like to acknowledge those family members by evidence only. If no evidence, then no kinship.