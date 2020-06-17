Body

William K. “Bill” Crawford, Sr., 86, passed away Friday evening, May 22, 2020 at his Callahan residence.

Mr. Crawford was born in Jacksonville, Fla. and moved to Callahan in 1982. He served with the Florida National Guard and was of the Baptist faith. He retired from the City of Jacksonville’s Waste-Water Division and from Container Corp.

Mr. Crawford enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and auto racing. He dearly loved his family and friends and was a caretaker to all.

He was predeceased by a son, Richard Davis; a sister, Gloria Dent and a brother, Robert Crawford.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Peggy Ann Crawford of Callahan; two sons, William Kenneth Crawford, Jr. (Cindy) of Yulee, Fla. and Timothy Barnett (Tina) of Callahan; four daughters, Joy Barnett, Kelli Broadfoot (Albert), Pamela Edwards (Randy) and Nancy Davis, all of Jacksonville; two sisters, Diane Bell and Dorothy Hill; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family received friends at the visitation from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 28 at Green Pine Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29 at Green Pine Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Finnell officiating.

To view Mr. Crawford’s online obituary and leave condolences, visit the Green Pine website at www.greenpinefuneral.com. Arrangements by Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations and Cemetery.