William Hill Chaires, Sr., 84, of Hilliard, Fla. passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

He was born April 14, 1936 in Jacksonville, Fla. to the late Leo Hodges Chaires and Eunice Forest Chaires. Mr. Chaires attended Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville. He retired from St. Regis Paper Company after 42 years of faithful service. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Chaires; a daughter, Donna Hogan; a son-in-law, Frederick Schaerf; brother, Frank Chaires and sisters: Ruby Lee and Olivia Ricketson.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Ann Brooks Chaires; children, Cindy (Mark) Shane, Brenda Hamilton, Melissa Schaerf, Billy (Christie) Chaires, Tanya (Terry) Higginbotham and Gina Denmark; a sister, Joyce Chaires; grand-children, Josh (Jenny) Hogan, Jena (Jeremy) Nichols, Jessica Baley, Alexandra Schaerf, Frederick Schaerf, II, Gunner Chaires, Scout Chaires, Christen (Josh) Hinson, Brandon (Amy) Higginbotham and Chad Denmark; 13 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service was held Monday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. in Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Curtis Harrington officiating. Due to the COVID-19, the family asked all to please follow the rules of social distancing and face mask were recommended at the service. Also, anyone who did not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, 526 Oakwood St., Folkston, GA 31537.