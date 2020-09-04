Body

Vickie Sue Robinson Simmons, 73, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was born April 21, 1947 in Jacksonville, Fla. to the late Thomas James Robinson and Kathryn Cobb Robinson. She was a graduate of Baldwin High School, Class of 1965, and resided in Hilliard, Fla. since 1972.

Vickie was a retired employee of the Nassau County School District, giving more than 30 years of service. She worked as a data processor and was known by most who walked through the front office of Hilliard Elementary School.

She was an active and faithful member of Gateway to Life Ministries. She and her husband Robert dedicated much of their time to Ravens of Elijah (Kingsland, Ga.) and Gateway to Life Food Ministry (Hilliard, Fla.). She truly enjoyed serving her community and helping those in need. Vickie was a faithful servant of God and gladly shared her love for Christ with all she knew. She will be remembered for her sweet and kind heart, as she was someone who always put others first. She met the love of her life when she was just 13 years old and they were happily married for 55 years. Vickie dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always eager to show off the latest photos of her loves.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert L. Simmons; two daughters, Michelle (Charles) Plybon and Melissa (Clifton) Thomas; one sister, Janie (John) Loftus; five grandchildren, Jamie (Heather) Simmons, Heith (Kodie) Plybon, Tyler Plybon, Ireland Dodd and Cross Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Graylin, Brooklyn, Lee and Elle; many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and hosts of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas James Robinson and Kathryn Cobb Robinson and sisters, Foy Ann Robinson Blair and Mary Harris Robinson. A celebration of life will be scheduled and announced in the near future. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Ga.