Trudi Colsen Harris, 65, passed away peacefully at UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla. Sept. 1, 2020.

She was born in Callahan, Fla. and raised there, along with her two brothers, by her parents. She then moved to Fernandina Beach, Fla., where she called home for most of her adult life and where she raised her family. Trudi was married and worked alongside her husband for 37 years in the IT industry, where she was deeply respected and highly sought after. They also worked and lived in Minneapolis, Minn., where they established themselves and made many great friends through work and their shared love for boating.

Trudi was a loving wife, proud mother, doting grandmother, beloved sister and a loyal friend to many. She loved entertaining family and friends, especially during the holidays. Everyone enjoyed her skills in the kitchen and her hospitality. She will be remembered for her love of family, sense of humor and heartfelt generosity.

Trudi is survived by her husband, Skip Harris; sons, Ryan (Beth) Murray and Jake Murray and stepchildren, Ivy (William) Gray and Wesley (Jonelle) Harris. She had five grandchildren, Ryan, Eva, Alana, Rhaelyn and Vander and one great-grandchild, Arya. Trudi is also survived by her brother, Billy (Claudia) Colsen; niece, Hayley (Zach) Napfel and her brother, Ken (Linda) Colsen and nieces, Melissa (Jonathan) Crews and Sarah (Charles) Adams and numerous extended family members.

Trudi was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Marie (Foreman) Colsen. Callahan Funeral Home will be handling all arrangements. The family will be remembering Trudi’s life-well-loved with a private service.