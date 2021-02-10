Body

Tim McAnallen, 52, passed away after complications from COVID and pneumonia on Feb. 2, 2021 and peacefully and joyfully walked into the arms of Jesus, where he joined his parents, Joseph and Beatrice McAnallen.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene McAnallen; his 2 sons (there are no steps in our family), Benjamin (Amber) Dyer and Charles (Amber) McCorkle; six wonderful grandsons, Conner, Riley, Jasper, Elijah, Zander and Lil Charlie; six cherished brothers and sisters, Patti Walker, Joe McAnallen, Mary (Mark) Juen, Mike (Debbie) McAnallen, his twin brother Tom(Melissa) McAnallen and Michelle Stewart, and many precious and cherished nieces and nephews and so many precious friends who he loved with his whole heart.

His memorial service will be at Hope Baptist Church, 826 Reynolds Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32254 and it will be streamed live on Facebook at the Hope Baptist Church Live page. Arrangements by Naugle Funeral Home, www.nauglefuneral.com.