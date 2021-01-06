Body

Thelma Jones Mooneyhan, 93, was born Feb. 11, 1927 in Jacksonville, Fla. to Volney McMillian Jones and Willie Nell Jessup Jones. She departed Dec. 30, 2020.

She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1945. After high school, she worked one year in the accounting department of Southern Bell. In 1947, she started her 32-year career with the Internal Revenue Service. She retired as a unit manager in April 1982.

Thelma married Walter Mooneyhan (now deceased) on Nov. 15, 1946 at Franklin Street Baptist Church, where she had been a member since childhood. They were married for 73 years.

She was a member of North Jacksonville Baptist Church for approximately 64 years.

Thelma is survived by two wonderful sons, Mark (Karen) Mooneyhan and Jeff Mooneyhan; six grandchildren, Rebecca LaCroix (Eddie), Ryan Mooneyhan (Brandi), Kara Rhoden (Jeremy), Mandy Revels (Dempsey), Devin Mooneyhan (Emily) and Ashley Ragland (Walker); nine great-grandchildren, Joey, Ryleigh, Jeffrey, Parker, Saylor, Brantley, Emmie, Bella and Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Jacksonville National Cemetery with the Rev. Chris A. Coram officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Thelma appreciates the friendship and kindnesses shown by Sydney and Silvia Beck to her for many years.

Peeples Funeral Home is serving the Mooneyhan Family. Leave condolences at http://www.peeplesfamilyfuneralhomes.com/obituary/thelma-mooneyhan.