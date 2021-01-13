Body

Shirley Beverly Davis, age 78, of Callahan, Fla., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jan. 8, 2021.

She was born April 11, 1942 in Blackshear, Ga. to Ira and Irene Beverly. Shirley loved the Lord, was a humble servant and started her day with prayer and reading the word of God. Shirley married the love of her life, Huey O. Davis, Jan. 28, 1957 and together they had four daughters. People that knew them said, “They had a love like no other.”

Shirley enjoyed making people laugh, cooking, feeding people and canning. She was the true definition of a homemaker. Shirley loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She encouraged people on how to read the Bible in one year and even gave out completion certificates. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and several brothers and sisters.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Roger) May of Easley, S.C., Sandra (Ricky) Pugh of Callahan, Vickie (Mike) Price of Nahunta, Ga. and Huguette (Carl) Werts of Callahan; grandchildren, Misty Abels of Easley, Nikki Bryson of Easley, Amy (Aaron) Copher of Callahan, Mandy (Tony) Mazza of Callahan, Kari Price of New Haven, Conn., Kimmie Cobourn of Nahunta, Joshua (Kristin) Werts of Callahan, Justin (Brandie) Werts of Callahan, Rebecca (Zane) Hatley of Water Lou, S.C. and Luisa (Justin) Wright of Powdersville, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Tyler Abels, Hailey Copher, Aaron Copher, Kaylynn Mazza, Cole Bryson, Dalton Bryson, Luke Bryson, Hagan Werts, Cooper Werts, Blake Werts, Conner Werts, Karen Hatley, Zale Hatley, Zack Marcus, Taylor Marcus, Cannon Cobourn, Macen Werts and Easton Mazza; sister, Vernell Lee of Waycross, Ga.; brothers, Frank (Barbara) Beverly of Waycross, Ga. and Travis Beverly of Blackshear.

Shirley’s home-going service will be held today, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at the Bolougne Holiness Church, 241854 C.R. 121 Hilliard, FL 32046 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Andrew Gillis officiating. Family received friends Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Nassau Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Enon Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on College Avenue in Blackshear. The arrangements are under the care and direction of Nassau Funeral Home, 541720 U.S. 1, Callahan, FL 32011, 904-879-1770. Visit www.nassaufh.com to sign the family’s guest book.