Scott Glen Hall, age 57, died at his home on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born in Jacksonville and lived there 25 years of his life, coming there from Callahan, Fla. He was a printer. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his mother, Penny Leann Stephens Rau and stepfather, Robert Wesley Rau of Callahan; a brother, Christopher Jason Rau of Orange Park, Fla.; four nieces, Anna Hall, Chloe Grace Rau, Micaela Damico and Aubriel Damico; and two nephews, Micah Aaron Hall and Nicholas Damico.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Cartlon Hall, Jr.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Campbell Cemetery in Greenville, Fla. Beggs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements, 850-973-2258.