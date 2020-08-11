Sally Thrift Brandies

Body

Sally “Wylene” Thrift Brandies passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Haven Hospice E.T. York Care Center in Gainesville, Fla. Wylene was 96 years young.

She was a Jehovah’s Witness. She was the daughter of Russell Thrift and Ora Woodard Thrift. Wylene was married to the love of her life, Thomas “Marvin” Brandies Sr., for 39 years before his passing in September 1983. She lived most of her adult life in Callahan, Palatka and Keystone Heights, Fla.

She was a loving Mama to seven children, Sandy Austin (deceased), Wanda Taylor (deceased), Thomas Marvin Brandies Jr., Sally (Bill) Linton, Cecelia (Jimmy) Andrews, Bart (Jennifer) Brandies and Prisila Brandies.

She was affectionately given the name Granny and Granny with the white hair by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many grand fur babies. Services will be announced at a later date.