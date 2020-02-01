Robert Joseph "Bobby" Salis

Body

Robert Joseph Salis, commonly known by “Bobby” by many, formerly of Hilliard, age 60, passed away in Dayton, Ohio on Dec. 11, 2019 of liver cancer.

He was preceded in death by his father, M.B. “Skeeter” Salis; his mother, Nancy Salis Seer; his stepfather, Mike Seer; his brothers, Artie Salis and Erwin Salis and his sister, Jeannie Salis Smith with her husband Allen Smith.

He is survived by his daughter, Shelby; his brother, Ivan (Mary Ann) Salis; his stepmother, Loretha Salis, with her two children, Michelle Salis Rose and James “Bo” (Karen) Salis; cousin, E.C. (Verna) Salis; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Salis from Erwin, Kay and Anita from Artie and also many nieces and nephews and his close friend Shirley.

Bobby was a Merchant Marine in the engine room for many years. He served in the Gulf War and was awarded the Merchant Marine Expeditionary Award Medal for service on the Cape Florida.

Private services will be held at a later time.