Robert Eugene Campbell, Sr.

Body

Robert “Soupy” Eugene Campbell, Sr., 91, of Callahan, also known as Robert Eugene, Bob, Bobby, Ball, Campbell, Soupy, Daddy, Granddaddy and friend to all he met, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 to go home to be with the Lord and his beloved family who passed on before him. Daddy doesn’t hurt anymore.

Bobby was born June 8, 1929 to Liston B. Campbell and Beulon V. Ball Campbell in Asheville, N.C. The Blue Ridge Mountains were home to him. He was raised in Asheville and lived there until he entered his military service in 1946. He was a World War II veteran. He served on the USS Kearsarge. His service to his country was a source of great pride to him. He returned to Asheville after his discharge, where he took very good care of his mother and married.

He moved to Jacksonville, Fla. in June 1958 with his wife and four children in tow to pursue his career as an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration. He also served as a Callahan town councilman from 1989-96. He had a love for flying and airplanes until his last breath. He was an avid golfer, bowler, fisherman and pilot.

Bobby was predeceased by his grandparents, Enoch G. Ball, Sr. and Alma I. Westmoreland; his parents; his sisters, Evelyn Stevens and Norma Kaiser; and his beloved wife, Agnes I. Campbell.

His is survived by his four children (from his first wife Betty J. Gross), Patricia D. Wolf of Jacksonville, Vivian C. (Tracy) Nuich of California, A. Bettina Hammond of Cumming, Ga. and Robert E. (Maria) Campbell, II of Jacksonboro, S.C.; his aunt Lillian Parrish and uncle Enoch G. Ball, Jr. both of Ashville; 13 grandchildren, Mandy, Shana, Joshua, Anglea, Shawn, Kristin, Christian, Danielle, Mandy, Lisa, Michelle, Issac and J.D.; 16 great-grandchildren, Micah, Ashton, Ava, Joseph, Zachary, Sullivan, Declan, Brennen, Shannen, Collin, Haley, Wyatt, Peyton, Emma, Belle and Mason (who was born on his birthday); stepchildren Gene Brandies, Jr. and Diane ‘Bo’ Hunt; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends he loved dearly.

The family received friends Saturday, Aug. 1 from 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Gray Gables Baptist Church. A graveside service was held Monday, August 3 at 9 a.m. in Jacksonville National Cemetery with full military honors.

Callahan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 879-2336. Condolences may be expressed at www.callahanfh.com.