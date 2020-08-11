Body

Rebecca Lynn Jordi passed away July 31, 2020 at the age of 66 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was at home, surrounded by family.

Becky was born March 9, 1954 in Jacksonville, Fla. A daughter of Doyle and Sylvia Haddock, she graduated from Florida State University (BS) and Kutztown University (MS).

A teacher at heart, she taught at Northwestern Junior High, Word of Life Christian School, First Coast Christian School and Penn State University Berks College until she found her calling as an Extension agent for the University of Florida here in Nassau County.

It was here Becky thrived, starting as the horticulture agent, achieving certification with the International Society of Arborists, and becoming the Nassau County Extension director.

Rebecca has initiated many projects, including the demonstration gardens at the governmental complex and the Yulee office, the Landscape Matters, Crash Course on Gardening, Garden Talk column in the News-Leader and Nassau County Record and many clinics on native plants, birds, rain barrels, herbs and her beloved citrus. The Master Gardener program has thrived under her leadership, with many of them tirelessly serving the community with science-based knowledge gained through IFAS/UF.

She was often a feature speaker during the Home and Garden shows at Epcot and did occasional TV appearances on WTLV 12 First Coast Living.

Her many awards include the Florida Association of Natural Resources Professionals-Mid Career Leadership Award; Florida Association of County Agricultural Agent Search for Excellence Team Award, National Finalist; National Finalist in Landscape Horticulture; Computerized Graphic Presentation Silver Award and Extension Professional Association Young Professional of the Year.

One of her greatest achievements is seeing her children’s book, “Zoe’s Mission,” published, which was illustrated by local artist and Master Gardener Joanne Roach. She also included her grandchildren in the plot.

Becky’s priorities were always her love of the Savior, Jesus Christ, and her family, especially her three sons, Ben, John and Nathan, and the fine young men they have become. Her faith guided her through every major decision and event; if it didn’t line up with the Word of God, it just didn’t happen. She was always kind and thoughtful, putting others before herself.

She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Sylvia Haddock, sister Carolyn Osburn and brother, Billy David.

Rebecca is survived by her husband of 43 years, Doug; father, Doyle Haddock; sons, Ben (Julie), John (Stephanie) and Nathan (Jessicca); sister, Marolyn (Randy) Bristowe; brother, Dan (Brenda) Haddock; grandchildren, Eli, Silas, Noah, Rowen and Sophia; and nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held for the immediate family; however, a celebration of life will be held this fall to coincide with the dedication of the new Extension building on Miner Road, which will bear her name.

In lieu of flowers, fans of Becky can support the local Extension Master Gardener program by purchasing “Zoe’s Mission” from the County Extension Office in Yulee, phone 904-530-6350. Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com. Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors handled Becky’s arrangements.