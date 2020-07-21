Body

Peggy Juanita Usher Hendrix passed away July 1, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Jacksonville, Fla. on Feb. 2, 1944. She graduated from Terry Parker High School in 1962 and then worked for TWA in New York City and Delta Airlines in Jacksonville, and years later at Life of Georgia. She was a member of Arlington Baptist Church until the family moved to Bryceville, Fla. in 1974 and then joined River Road Baptist Church. Aside from her home, where she loved to cook and bake (including incredible cakes), Peggy wanted to be with her church family. Her passion for five decades was teaching children’s Sunday School and starting the Mother’s Day and Father’s Day books that were an annual treat for the children’s families.

She was predeceased by her parents, George Victor and Eloise Usher; her husband of 37 years, Jerry W. Hendrix and her youngest son, Justin Hendrix. She is survived by her sons, Jerrald (Gail) Hendrix of Jacksonville and Jason Hendrix of Los Angeles, Calif. and her grandchildren, Devin, Kayley, Amelia, Kori, Jaret, Tristen and Jenna. She is also survived by her brother, Gene (Lynn) Usher, sister Bonnie, niece Alana (Billy) Waller and nephews Ron (Mona) Steedley, Darren (Dusty) Usher and Chris Usher and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Darren Usher, Chris Usher, Nick Usher, Eric Yates, Patrick Gibson and Jaret Hendrix. Peggy had an extraordinary network of friends and family, including the Usher and Hendrix families in Georgia and abroad, the Bryceville/Callahan/Baldwin "Moms," and her church family. She will be buried after a small, private service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the River Road Baptist Church Sunday School Fund.