Body

Nulfay Dejuan Barber Rowe, 89, of Jacksonville, Fla. passed away July 20, 2020 in Jacksonville.

She was born May 10, 1931 in Waycross, Ga. to the late Lenox Carl Barber, Sr. and Mamie Alberta Hickox Barber. She was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of Nassau County, but had resided at St. Catherine Labouré Manor since September 2017.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Laverne Broward Rowe, Sr.; her siblings, Jean Barber Woolard, Jackie Barber, Johnny Barber, Maxie Barber and Junior Barber and a son, Peter Jackson Rowe.

She is survived by her children, Laverne Broward Rowe, Jr., Wanda René Rowe Lane and Doris Jane Rowe Crews (Gary); grandchildren, Christy Lane Schuman, Jason Lane, Adam Lane, Matthew Lane, Patrick Lane, Amanda Crews Pine, Daniel Crews and Amber Rowe; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Barber Merritt; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service was held Thursday, July 23 at 1 p.m. in Conner Green Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Ga.