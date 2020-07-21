Mildred J. Colbert

Body

Born Mildred Jennie Varnes on Aug. 31, 1947 in Folkston, Ga. as the daughter of Cleveland Vannis Varnes and Jennie Doris Allen, Millie passed away in Hilliard, Fla. July 2, 2020.

Millie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gene E. Colbert, born in Pittsburgh, Pa. Millie is one of 10 children, including Wesley, Lesley, Wanda Lee, Doris, Cleveland and Glenda, survived by Peggy, and Ellen.

Millie met her husband Gene while she was working at Burger Chef on Soutel Drive in Jacksonville, Fla. in January 1966, and they married two months later in March, never looking back. Through thick and thin, high and low, for richer and poorer, Millie never demanded anything in life that wasn’t hers to have. Loving, living and laughing with Gene, they traversed life together for 54 years, embracing every moment life gave, never fearing the outcome.

Millie was a war spouse, Gene a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, and raised two children, Kimberlin, a mother of four, and Gene Jr., a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran. Millie was never one for pretense, false words or flattery and kept life simple, the way she understood it to be.

Viewing will be held Thursday, July 9, between 6-8 p.m. at Callahan Funeral Home and the committal will be July 10 at 10 a.m. in Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd.

Condolences may be expressed at www.callahanfh.com. Arrangements under the direction and care of Ellis L. McAninch, Jr. L.F.D.