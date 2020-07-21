Body

Michael Ray Haddock, 61, of Jacksonville, Fla. went home to be with the Lord on July 2, 2020.

He was a friend to all who knew him and loved by many.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Haddock; brother, Robert Haddock and nephew, Jim Hollie.

He is survived by his mother, Louise Haddock; daughter, Alissa Behrens; brothers, Ernie (Marlene) Haddock and Joseph Haddock; sisters, Delores (James) Beauregard and Beverly (Jimmie) Rayburn; nieces, Cyndi Epperly and Vicki (Hosea) Gonzales and nephews, Ryan Pettis, Josh Clowers and Ben Hollie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.