Meta Tracy Cushing, 103, of Jacksonville, Fla. died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 7:17 p.m.

She was born Jan. 30, 1917 in Boulogne, Fla. to the late Minnie Haddock and Porte Crayon Tracy. On Sept. 10, 1937, she married Ernest Albertie Cushing, Jr. in Jacksonville. He died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2000.

Mrs. Cushing was a homemaker. She leaves behind three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband,daughter Sylvia C. Bua and sisters Ada Norris, Agnes Davis and Lelia Pickren Gibson.

Mrs. Cushing’s funeral is today, March 11, at 11 a.m. at Live Oak Baptist Church in Callahan, with Steve Wolgamott and John Schultz officiating. Soloist will be Tracy Davis while pallbearers are Jeffrey Bua, Frank Spencer, Steve Vance, Corey Spencer, Kemp Roddy and Gordon Davis. She will be interred in the Live Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Live Oak Baptist Church in Callahan. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Callahan Funeral Home, Inc.