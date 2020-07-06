Body

Marilyn Dorothy Hendricks passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

She was born on May 18, 1931 in Nashville, Tenn., and was a direct descendant of Timothy DeMonbreun, the Music City’s first European settler. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Hollis M. and Dorothy “Dolly” Cochran DeMonbreun, and her three infant siblings.

After World War II, Marilyn and her parents moved to Jacksonville, Fla., where in 1949 she graduated from Andrew Jackson High School. She married James W. Hendricks on Christmas Day 1948. Soon afterward, the newlyweds left the big city for the quiet country life of Callahan. She worked tirelessly on the family farm before being employed first by the U.S. Post Office in Callahan and then by St. Luke’s Hospital/Mayo in Jacksonville. She retired from the renowned health care facility in 1996.

Besides having a long working career, Marilyn was a loving Christian mother devoted to her five children, Rebecca “Kathy” (Dwight) Schnirman of Banner Elk, N.C., Anthony “Tony” (Nancy) Hendricks of Hilliard, Stephen (Sandy) Hendricks of Waldorf, Md., Daniel (Dana) Hendricks of Callahan and John Hendricks of Callahan. She is also survived by eight beautiful grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, several cousins and many family friends.

A graveside service was held Saturday, June 20, at Jones Cemetery in Callahan, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the West Nassau Historical Society, P.O. Box 1758, Callahan, FL 32011.