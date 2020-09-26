Body

Mother Lena Evelyn Jordan, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, 49167 Mt. Olive Rd., with Pastor Lorenzo Watson officiating. Lena will rest for loved ones and friends on Friday, Sept. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter’s Funeral Home.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required at the public viewings and services. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing. Services from the heart arranged by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd., 904-765-4150.