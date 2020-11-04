Body

Lance Thompson, our “Bubba,” has made his way home to heaven. He left us all with a hole in our heart that will never be filled. We only find comfort during these trying times knowing that Lance is making his way around heaven, putting smiles everywhere he goes like he did here on earth.

Lance was born May 16, 1996 and left us on Oct. 24, 2020. During his 24 years with us here, he always brought a smile to everyone he met, and he never met a stranger. Lance loved spending time with loved ones at the river. Lance also loved playing high school football for the Indians and even got to play a little college ball with his best friend, Trae Harrington. After college, Lance joined the Marines, which he loved very much. He made impressions on many of his Marine brothers that will never be forgotten.

When Lance left us, he left behind many friends and loved ones, his Daddy and Moma, Rodney and Tina Thompson; his Mom and Stepdad, Rebecka and Ronnie Gallups; his siblings, Heather Hunter, Ethan (Hodgie) Hunter, Kalee (Thompson) Gould along with her husband Daniel Gould, and Kaden Gallups; his nephews, Brantley and Gavin Graham; Lance’s grandparents, Papa (Dwight Thompson), Papaw and Gege (John and Debbie Downs) and his Nana (Carrie Proctor); his aunts and uncles, Brian and Mickey Thompson, Tift and Shirley Thompson and Travis and Brandy Thompson, along with many more loved ones.

Lance was loved by many and enjoyed bringing happiness to others. Lance will truly be missed, and we welcomed all to come and celebrate Lance’s life on Thursday evening, Oct. 29 between 5-8 p.m. at Shepard-Roberson Funeral home in Folkston, Ga. and at Boones Creek Cemetery on Friday morning, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. We ask that donations be made to Bridges of Hope of Homerville, Ga. in Lance’s name: Bridges of Hope, 1326 Antioch Rd., Homerville, GA 31634 or at bridgesofhope.org or by calling 912-487-2576.

Due to COVID-19, the family asked all to please follow the rules of social distancing and face masks were recommended at the service. Also, anyone who did not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

