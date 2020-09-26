Body

Kenneth Charles Pittman was born Aug. 20, 1937 to Adlai and Madeline Pittman in Callahan, Fla. He went home to be with our Lord Sept. 14, 2020 from an extended illness. He was 83.

While living in Callahan, taking care of our dad, he was a building inspector. He spent his life working for the Carpenter Apprenticeship Program. He was a business agent for the Ocala and Gainesville, Fla. area. He organized United Brotherhood of Carpenter Apprenticeship, was a representative for Northeast Florida and became director of apprenticeship in Tallahassee.

Later, he went to Colorado, where he worked for the Department of Labor and was national director of the apprenticeship program. Then he was asked to go to North Carolina and was appointed by the governor to head up the apprenticeship program as the deputy commissioner of labor for the state. In 1997, he was inducted into the United States Apprenticeship Association Hall of Fame for signing up more apprentices than anyone else.

He was very active with the Masonic lodge while living in Callahan after retiring. It is the Callahan Masonic Lodge that his dad was instrumental in getting built. He was in National Guard in his early years and left as a non-commissioned officer.

He leaves behind his wife, Faye Bevan, and extended family in Palatka, Fla., where he spent the last 20 years. The light of his life was his three children, Vernon of Astor, Fla., Joey of Pennsylvania and Kendi (Kelly) Lucas of Independence, Va. and his six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was the second of five children, including Adlai Jr. (Irene) of Jacksonville, Fla., Clarence (Sandy) of Polk City, Fla., Nita (Fuller) Windham of St. Marys, Ga. and Harry (Joyce) of Callahan, had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and one uncle, Elliott (Marilyn) Jones of Callahan, and many friends. Jesse Rowe was one who would come down to Palatka and take him out to eat and just pass the time. He will be missed by all.

Kenneth became a Christian as a young boy and always tried to live a Christian life. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Funeral services were held Sept. 17 at Masters Funeral Home in Palatka.