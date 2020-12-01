Body

On Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:40 a.m., Kathy E. Smith went home to be with the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roland Smith. They were high school sweethearts who went on to be married for 47 years. She left behind two daughters, Kara Buckland (Steven) and Dana Cline, along with five grandchildren, A.J. Crosby (Brittany), Tison Crews (Chelsey), Peyton Bandy, Pierce Cribb and Preston Cline. She had three brothers, Larry, Aaron and Travis (Zandy) and two sisters, Lynn and Carol, along with several nieces and nephews. Also, special friends Janet Shaw, Connie Thompson and Sandy Perrett.

She was an active member at First Baptist Church in Callahan. She gave her life to the Lord many years ago. She had an awesome faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

She helped her husband Roland run his business before opening Roland’s Tanning about 31 years ago. They ran a successful business together for many years before investing in rental properties and she was elected as the Callahan town treasurer and then elected as a town council member.

She will be missed as a wonderful mother, sister, aunt and friend.