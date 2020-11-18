Body

Kanawha Marie Griffin “Kay,” 60, a resident of Wauchula, Fla. since 2007 coming from Nassau County, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family.

Born on June 8, 1960 in Hawkinsville, Ga. to Wilbur and Eunice Smith, she was the first daughter of seven children. Among her many accomplishments in life, she was a proud business owner. She was a member of First Assembly of God in Fernandina Beach. Kay was listed in the Wall Street Journal for outstanding businesswomen in the state of Georgia in 2005. She was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Chamber of Commerce of Brantley County and the Small Business Association of America.

Kay was a free spirit. She was dynamic. And she will be missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Eunice Smith, her husband, Mitchel “Mick” Rushton and grandson Kaleb Roland.

Survivors include her sons, Brinson Barlow (Kayla) of Savannah, Ga. and James Odell Green (Amber) of Ozark, Mo.; daughter, Summer Dowden (Brett) of Wauchula, Fla.; brothers, Randy Smith (Ann) of Bryceville, Kenny Smith (Barbara) of Fernandina Beach, Bill (Susie) of Bryceville and Alan Smith (Charmin) of Orange Park, Fla.; sisters, Peggy Seeley (Ken) of Hilliard and Melody Kirkwood (John) of Hilliard; grandchildren, Alexandra Robarts, Russell Robarts, Autumn Bond, Otis Barlow, Kendal Escalona, Ayla Green, Emery Green and Mitchell Green; and great-grandchild Liam Bond.

A visitation was held in the Robarts Garden Chapel on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 5 p.m. followed by funeral services at 6. Robarts Family Funeral Home, Inc. handled her arrangements.