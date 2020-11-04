Body

Justin Allan Morgan, 34, of Woodbine, Ga. died Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center Nassau in Fernandina Beach, Fla. after a brief illness.

Mr. Morgan was born in Jacksonville, Fla. to Russell Morgan, Jr. and Lisa Marie Moore Morgan and made Camden County his home for most of his life. He was a graduate of the Camden County High School Class of 2004 and was a contractor with J.C. Morgan Construction.

He was a good friend to many people and a big tender-hearted teddy bear. An avid Georgia Bulldogs fan that loved to hunt and fish, spending lots of time enjoying his passion for the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Russell Sr. and Ernestine Morgan.

Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife, Ashley Morgan of Woodbine; two children, Jayce Morgan and Kallen Morgan; his mother, Lisa Morgan of Kingsland, Ga.; his father, Russell Morgan, Jr. of Folkston, Ga.; maternal grandparents, Jack and Delores Moore of Hilliard; a brother, Cody Morgan of Kingsland; a brother-in-law, Joey Daniels and wife Jade of Folkston; and numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Allison Memorial Chapel. Burial followed in Sardis Cemetery in Folkston. The family received friends beginning at noon at the funeral home.

Pallbearers were Billy Bumgarner, Nick Todd, John Brazell, Ryan Morgan, Jeremy Burcham, John Johnson, Chris Tyler and Michael Todd. The Rev. Keith Lloyd will officiate the service.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.