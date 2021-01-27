Joseph Nat Smith

Body

On Jan. 15, 2021, the Lord God Almighty called his faithful servant Nat Smith home.

Nat was born April 17, 1937 in Nassau County, Fla. to the late John and Mollie Smith. He attended Hilliard High School. After moving to Fernandina Beach, he worked for Sears for over 25 years. His passion and love for giving his time and heart to Little League and Senior League Baseball was second to only his love and pride for family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny Smith, and eight siblings. He is survived by his daughters, Sindy (Joe) Wilson, Renee (Steve) Miller and Jennifer (Daryl) Parker; and Ceal Walker who was his best friend, rock and companion; grandchildren, Stefani Garrison, Whitney Williams, Samantha Scuddy, Alexandra Wilson, Nikki Miller, Jenny Parker and Candice Parker and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. in Boones Creek Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, the family asked all attendees to please follow the rules of social distancing and face masks were recommended at the service. Also, anyone who did not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, 526 Oakwood Street, Folkston, GA 31537.