Joseph Melton, Jr., 88, a resident of 11411 Armdale Rd., Jacksonville, Fla., made his transition on Feb. 27, 2021.

Remaining to cherish his precious memories are sisters and brothers-in-law; brothers and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, among them his “special niece,” Marilyn Grimmage.

His funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 in the Callahan Community Cemetery, corner of A1A and Stratton Road. Mr. Melton rested for loved ones and friends on Friday, March 5 from 5-7 p.m. at the Northside Chapel. Services from the heart arranged by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter’s Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd., Jacksonville, 904-765-4150.