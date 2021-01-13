Body

Jean Iris Douglas Holt, 86, of 175 Aldren Ave., formerly of 209 E. Virginia Blvd., died Monday Jan. 4, 2021 in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, Pa.

She was born Nov. 10, 1934, in Cogdell, Ga., a daughter of the late Harvey and Mabel Flanders Douglas. She was married to John S. Holt on Nov. 25, 1955 in Callahan, Fla. John preceded her in death on Dec. 9, 2018.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed for many years by Jamestown Public School District in the bookkeeping department at the Administration Building. She was a member of First Covenant Church and Gideons Jamestown Camp. She was a dedicated, loving homemaker who thoroughly enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and entertaining. More than anything, she treasured her family and time spent with them. Surviving Jean are her sister, Lavern Douglas Higginbotham of Callahan, Fla. and sister-in-law, Lois Joiner of Smyrna, Tenn.; her three children, Cynthia (Charles) Reese of Pittsburgh, Wayne Holt of Franklin, Pa. and Linda (Kennen) Tillman of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren, Charles Reese of Pittsburgh, Daniel Reese of Los Angeles, Calif., Allyson Holt of York, Pa., Shaylor (Devin) Tillman of Tucson, Ariz. and Karis Tillman of Houston; two great-grandchildren, Emma Reese and Petra Tillman, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

When Jean married John, two families in her heart became one. She is survived in Jamestown, N.Y. by JoAnn and Don Anderson, Dick and Cindy Holt, Susan and Terry Meyers of Syracuse, N.Y., Paul and Nancy Holt, and their families.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, John (Olean), Harvey Jr., Leo and Cleo Douglas; sister Viola (Holmes) Conner and niece JoAnn Holt.

Friends were received from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at First Covenant Church of Jamestown. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Friday in the church and was viewable via live stream at www.facebook.com/lindfuneralhomeinc. The Rev. Adam Rohler and the Rev. Daniel Rumfelt officiated. Burial was in Lake View Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Jamestown Gideons, P.O. Box 3373, Jamestown, NY 14702-3373 or First Covenant Church, 520 Spring St., Jamestown, NY 14701. Family and friends may leave words of condolence at www.lindfuneralhome.com.