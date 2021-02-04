Body

James Reamer Renfroe, 88, of Callahan, Fla. passed away Jan. 28, 2021.

He was born Nov. 11, 1932 in Alachua County, Fla. to Thomas Paul and Loca Pearl Renfroe. He and his wife, Mildred, moved to Callahan from Jacksonville in 1973.

James retired from the Coca-Cola Company in 1989, after nearly 40 years of service. He was a faithful follower of Christ and served his Lord through the dedicated teaching of His Word for over 50 years and through service as a deacon at both Melson Avenue Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Callahan.

James is survived by his loving wife, Mildred Renfroe; son-in-law, Donald Mitchell; grandchildren, Lacey Mitchell and Chase (Katie) Mitchell; great-grandchildren, James Reamer Mitchell and Charlotte Kate Mitchell and countless friends and family. James was preceded in death by his daughter and only child, Kim Mitchell.

A Celebration of James’ life was held Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Callahan First Baptist Church with Pastor Todd Carr officiating. Interment followed in Jones Cemetery. Family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The arrangements are under the care and direction of Nassau Funeral Home, 541720 U.S. 1, Callahan, FL 32011, 904-879-1770. Visit www.nassaufh.com to sign the family’s guestbook.