Iris “June” Johnson, 71, of Folkston, Ga. passed away in St. Marys, Ga. Oct. 8, 2020.

She was born June 17, 1949 in Folkston, to the late Reginald John Henderson and Vernell Reed Henderson. She was a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church. She retired in 2016 as a custodian at Folkston Elementary School with over 30 years of service.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Johnson; three sisters, Jeanine Stephens, Cheryl Henderson and Janice King; and a brother, Mitchell Henderson.

She is survived by her children, Denise Johnson, Melissa Wilson and Jody (Nicki) Johnson; five grandchildren, Hanna (Travis) Moss, Caleb Wilson, Brandon McDonald, Riley Johnson and Brystle Johnson; a sister, Judy (Jimmy Ray) Shaffer and brothers, Mickey (Karen) Henderson and Joey (Lisa) Henderson and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. in Homeland Cemetery with the Rev. Trent Long officiating.

Due to COVID-19, the family asked all to please follow the rules of social distancing and face masks were recommended at the service. Also, anyone who did not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.