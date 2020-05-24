Body

Howard O. Pearce, 76, of Hilliard, Fla. was called home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020.

He was born Dec. 8,1943 in Louisburg, N.C. to Rupert Pearce and Lillian Pearce.

Howard is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Linda Gail Pearce; sons Rick Pearce, Rodney Pearce, Reese (Luanna) Pearce and Daniel (Kendra) Pinkston; and six grandchildren, Roderick Pearce, Hayley Pearce, Ivan Pinkston, Madison Pinkston, Emma Pinkston and Trent Pinkston.

Howard grew up in North Carolina and spent his early years on the family farm and was proud to be a sharecropper’s son.

He later logged many miles as an over-the-road truck driver, eventually retiring from Ryder Truck Lines and settling in Hilliard. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Howard was a member of Buford Grove Baptist Church, where his love for God was evident. His proudest days were spent as the church bus driver, carrying the Lord’s “most precious cargo” to various church functions.

He and his wife also enjoyed working with the Primetimers Senior adult ministries for many years. Howard loved to sing and could be found alongside his wife Gail, singing in the church choir. Howard enjoyed meeting new people and he never met a stranger. He had a firm handshake, loving smile, caring heart and genuine personality that could brighten your days. Although he will be missed, he has gained the ultimate gift of eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A celebration of Howard’s life was held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Buford Grove Baptist Church in Hilliard with Pastor Curtis Harrington officiating.

Arrangements by Callahan Funeral Home, 904-879-2336.